LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot Saleemullah Odho said that protecting children from disability was our national and religious responsibility and for this purpose vaccination target of children up to the age of five years would be achieved at any cost. He was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the 7-day National Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign scheduled to commence from May 15 to May 21, 2023 throughout the district, at DCO office on Friday.