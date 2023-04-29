Share:

It is concerning to hear that merit scholarships offered by the Punjab Social Security Department have not been finalised for the past four years, resulting in an undue financial burden on parents who are paying for their children’s university fees.

The delay in finalising these scholarships could be attributed to various factors such as bureaucratic red tape, lack of resources, or even mismanagement. Whatever the cause may be, it is essential that the relevant authorities take immediate action to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

One of the primary functions of any government is to ensure the welfare of its citizens, and this includes providing access to education for all, regardless of their financial backgrounds. Merit scholarships play a crucial role in helping students from underprivileged families pursue higher education and realise their dreams.

Parents who are currently paying for their children’s university fees are undoubtedly facing a significant financial burden, which could have long-term implications for their financial stability. This delay in scholarship disbursement not only affects the students but also their families, who may have to make significant sacrifices to support their children’s education.

Furthermore, it is crucial to hold those responsible for the delay accountable and take measures to prevent such delays from occurring in the future. The Punjab Social Security Department should also take steps to improve its processes and allocate sufficient resources to ensure that scholarships are awarded on time.

SHEHZAD HUSSAIN BHATTI,

Islamabad.