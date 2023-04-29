Share:

SIALKOT-A joint team of the district administration, food department and police took an action against hoarders and recovered 90,000 bags of wheat worth Rs44 crore.

The bags of wheat were hidden in godowns of six rice mills in Saranwali area in Satrah police limits.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mahmood Awan, teams of the district administration, food department and police checked godowns of the rice mills the previous night and recovered 17,000 bags of wheat from Milli Rice Mills, 17,000 from Hatim Rice Mills, 12,000 from Kisan Rice Mills, 17,000 from Eman Rice Mills, 14,000 from Abdullah Rice Mills, 13,000 bags of wheat were recovered from Modern Rice Mills.

The wheat had been handed over to the food department and policemen of Satrah police station had been deployed for security of wheat.

The DC said instructions had been issued to register cases against the owners in Satrah police station.