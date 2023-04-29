Share:

FAISALABAD-Traffic police in collaboration with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) launched a drive against unapproved LPG cylinders fitted in public transport.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmed Loone said on Friday that installation of LPG cylinders in public vehicles had been prohibited and action would be taken against violators.

He said joint teams comprising traffic wardens and staff of the RTA had been constituted which would take action against violators.

First aid, life saving training workshop for PHP officials held

A day-long first aid and life saving training workshop for officials of Patrolling police was held at the Police Lines.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHP) Rizwan Bhatti said on Friday that trainers from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) imparted training to officials about classification of injuries in road accidents, first aid procedures, different kinds of injuries, including fractures and methods to deal with patients.

SSP Patrolling police Mirza Anjum Kamal said such types of refresher courses would help to build up professional capabilities of police force.

He said training workshops in future would also be arranged for capacity building of the cops.

Incharge Mobile Education Unit PHP Rizwan Bhatti, Safety Officer Rescue 1122 Usman Ahmed, Muzammal Hussain and officers were also present.

Three dacoit gangs busted, eight accused held

Faisalabad police arrested eight members of three dacoit gangs in the district on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that officials of Nishatababad police arrested Ahmed and two others from Ghulam Muhammad Abad. The police also recovered three motorcycles, three pistols, cash and cell phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, Factory Area police held Zeeshan Mahmood and Amir with two motorcycles and three pistols while Madina Town police apprehended Akhtar Ali and Muzammal besides recovering two bikes and two pistols.