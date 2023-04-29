Share:

LAHORE-Dubai Economy & Tourism (DET) has launched a new campaign that targets Pakistani travelers with a YouTube series. The episodes, featuring Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, former members of the popular band Strings, take viewers on a thrilling journey through the vibrant city of Dubai, showcasing its unique experiences and attractions suitable for visitors of all ages.

The campaign aims to promote the diverse range of offerings available in Dubai for travelers all year round. The YouTube series serves as the campaign’s centerpiece, highlighting Dubai’s affordability and proximity to Pakistani travelers. Its ultimate goal is to encourage more Pakistani tourists to explore and experience the beauty, excitement, and charm of the cosmopolitan city.

The three-episode series, with each episode running for an average of 9 minutes, invites Pakistani travelers to explore the city’s fascinating history, modern architecture, and exciting leisure and entertainment options.