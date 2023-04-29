Share:

The federal government has failed to complete the digital census process once again and made an extension for the fifth time.

After another extension, the digital census process will be concluded on May 15 now.

The population census was due to be concluded in early April but it was extended four times earlier.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the seventh population census and first digital census of the country is underway. He said that some political parties raised objections to the digital census and the government invited the stakeholders to brief them.

He added that it seems that all people from far-flung areas were not counted and houses in some areas are being spotted through Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO). The latest extension was made to reach the remaining people not counted in the census.

Iqbal said that the government will remove the fault lines and appealed to the nationals to actively take part in the census.