The federal government has ended the three weeks delay and restored the previous passport delivery times.

As per details, the Director General immigration and passport issued the order regarding the restoration of previous passport delivery times.

According to the notification, the delivery time of normal fee passport has been reduced from one month to 10 days.

The Urgent passport delivery time was 10 days but now it has been reduced to 4 days whereas the fast track passport can now be delivered in 2 days instead of 5 days.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to set up passport counters at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centers to facilitate the applicants.

Chairing a meeting on hassle-free access to passports and computerized national identity cards (CNICs), the prime minister said the step would not only facilitate the general public but also reduce the burden on national exchequer.

He has asked NADRA and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to share their resources to materialize the collaboration.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that all the previously approved new passport offices would be set up as counters at the NADRA centres.

He also instructed to increase the number of mobile vans of NADRA to provide doorstep service to CNIC applicants.