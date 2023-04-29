Share:

It is a sad reality that life in Pakistan is an ongoing struggle. People are deprived of their basic rights and needs, including access to gas, water, electricity, and security. Lawlessness has reached an uncontrollable level, allowing people to act without fear of accountability. One example of this is the ‘Gravedigger Mafia’ operating in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi.

The graveyards in Pakistan are severely overcrowded due to poor infrastructure, and the charges for graves are exorbitant, often charged by middlemen rather than the graveyard owners. The ‘Gravedigger Mafia’ has made death a source of income for them by selling graves at expensive rates, even demanding a large sum of money from grieving families. This practice is inappropriate and needs to be addressed.

Even the dead do not rest easy in Pakistan. When graveyards are full, they are still used, leaving no mark of the previously buried. The ‘Gravedigger Mafia’ typically selects unattended graves and demolishes them to reuse the area for a new burial. This must stop to allow our loved ones to rest in peace.

The government should take action against this injustice and establish a proper graveyard system as soon as possible. It is essential to provide a respectful and dignified final resting place for the deceased and ensure that their families are not exploited during a time of mourning.

MOMINA EMAD,

Karachi.