Special Assistant to PM Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said the PTI tickets for elections were sold to those who had bidden the highest.

Mr Tarar said the money earned through the selling of tickets was being collected in the coffer placed in Zaman Park. “Former CJP Saqib Nisar-PTI chief Imran Khan duo is more dangerous than Imran-NAB duo,” he claimed.

He went on to say that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was ousted on the grounds of iqama and not Panama. “Economy of the country was derailed by disqualifying Mr Sharif,” he added.