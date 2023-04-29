Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday strongly condemned the police action against party’s president Pervaiz Elahi, saying that it was an illegal raid carried out by police on his home, with no regard for the presence of women and family members.

“Strongly condemn the illegal raid on Pervez Elahi’s home with no respect to the women and family members present,” PTI chief Imran Khan tweeted past midnight on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan asserted that the Constitution, Supreme Court’s verdicts, and fundamental rights of the people are being disrespected, and the law of the jungle is being imposed.

Khan announced that he would present a roadmap to the nation today on how to resist the destruction of Pakistan’s constitution and democracy.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team along with a heavy contingent of Punjab Police on Friday night raided former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s house, located at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

At least 25 individuals, including servants working in the household of the former Punjab chief minister, were arrested by the police during the raid.

The eight-hour-long police action came to a halt after the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sohail Zafar Chattha, left the scene along with the police contingent.

The ACE team along with police contingents led by the superintendent police (SP) Model Town raided Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Lahore. A large number of senior lawyers were present at the PTI president’s house at the time of the raid.

The police entered the house after jumping from the wall and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of police broke the main gate of the residence.

The police officials also faced resistance while attempting to enter the house as people from inside the residence pelted stones at them.