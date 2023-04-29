Share:

PTI Chief Imran Khan said on Friday if the Supreme Court’s order of holding elections in Punjab on May 14 was not complied with, the nation would be ready come to the streets.

Addressing the party activists, he said the PDM-led government said that it could not dissolve the National Assembly before presenting the budget. “I want to ask what they will do with the budget,” he added.

Sharif brothers had been ruling Punjab for 35 years and they were not letting elections be held for their vested interests, he said. “The people of Punjab have the right to elect whoever they deem suitable,” he added.

Mr Khan went on to say that he would give a plan after the negotiations between the government and the PTI were completed.

Former PM claimed that they [the PDM] would try to flee the country adding that no one should be allowed to fly away. “All of their possessions are outside the country,” he added.

He said justice was not the problem of the country adding that the police also followed the law in free societies. “My house was attacked when I headed to Islamabad,” he added. It never was seen, he said, happening in a free society.

The PTI chief claimed that Islamabad IG was about to be convicted in a fraud case adding that PM Shehbaz deliberately appointed an IG who had been involved in wrongdoings. “Election commission, IG, and interim government function freely in free societies,” he added.

Mr Khan thanked by saying that a powerful chief justice was standing against the mafia adding that the country’s history was witness to judges conniving with the mafia. “If responsible people commit wrongdoings, it will destroy the society,” he added.

He said only one person who had harmed the country more than an enemy was former COAS Gen (retd) Bajwa.