SUKKUR - The administration of Sukkur Central Jail has refused to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur despite his protective bail. Ali Amin Gandapur has not been released from jail despite his protective bail from a local court. Media reports said that the Sukkur Central Jail’s administration refused to release Gandapur and said that the accused politician was wanted by Punjab police in different cases. PTI Sukkur President Advocate Zaheer Babar said that the jail officials did not release Gandapur despite the court orders. Babar also held talks with the jail administration and demanded Gandapur’s release as he wants to appear before the court in connection with a case lodged in Mithi.