Karachi is likely to face severe load shedding as the K-Electric lost a record Rs 39.4 billion in the first 9 months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

As per details, the K-Electric losses in the 9 months of 2021-22 were Rs 1.49 billion.

The economic crisis resulted in less consumption of K-Electric units as 5.8 percent fewer units were consumed in the current fiscal year as compared to the last fiscal year.

The K-Electric has also seen a decline in bill payments amid the current inflation. The power distribution company may not provide electricity to the high-loss areas of the metropolis, K-Electric sources added.

Furthermore, the duration of load shedding is also increased in those areas where power is stolen. In April, the areas where more electricity is stolen may face 8-12 hours of load shedding while less power theft areas will face 8-10 hours of load shedding.

Earlier on April 14, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an Rs0.58 per unit hike in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers.

The power regulator authority issued a notification and sanctioned an Rs0.58 per unit hike in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for February.