Share:

KARACHI-Karachi has reported another suspected case of monkeypox on Friday, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) said.

As per sources, a seven years old boy, who is a resident of Karachi’s Lyari was brought to National Institute of Child Health (NICH) with the monkeypox-like symptoms.

The child has been admitted to the monkeypox isolation ward in the hospital. The sources within the NICH said that there is no travel history of the suspected patient and said the symptoms are like those of mpox but the confirmation will come after the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) report.

Earlier, Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho ruled out the detection of monkeypox cases in Karachi.

The rebuttal followed after it emerged that three cases of monkeypox had been reported in the Sindh capital.

The Sindh minister in her statement said no passenger has tested positive for mpox at the Jinnah International Airport (Karachi airport) and added that airport administration is not authorised to pass the information without confirmation.

Sindh health ministry is closely monitoring the situation and isolation wards have also been established at Jinnah and Chankda hospitals.

Meanwhile, Government hospitals have started setting up isolation wards in anticipation of the possible spread of Monkeypox (mpox) virus.

On the instructions of the Sindh Health Minister and Provincial Secretary Health, Medical Superintendent, CMC Hospital Larkana established separate 10-bed each isolation wards for men and women in view of the fear of monkeypox virus.

Superintendent, CMC Hospitals Larkana Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Tunio said that not a single monkeypox case has so far been reported at this facility.

He said that they have arranged staff training and patient awareness programs, while staff members are being provided with all equipment, including hand sanitizers, gloves, masks and gowns.

Director Health Services Larkana division Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh, DHO Larkana Dr. Syed Athar Shah and others on Friday visited monkeypox virus isolation wards and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients according to the possible situation of monkeypox virus and special instructions were given to the staff and doctors to take special care of the patients of the virus.

On such orders of the health secretary, Dr. Gulzar Tunio said we have made separate arrangements for patients suffering from monkeypox virus and strict instructions have been given to the staff to be present at all times in the wards.

On this occasion, AMS CMC teaching hospital Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Dhamrah, DMS Dr. Hafeezullah Abro, Dr. Syed Ali Sarwar Shah and other doctors and paramedical staff were also present.