The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police have killed two and arrested three terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and outlawed Al-Qaeda in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Lahore.

According to CTD officials, the killed terrorists were identified as Irfan Ullah and Illyas while Haris, Saif and Abrar of the banned Al-Qaeda and TTP were arrested in Lahore.

The spokesperson said that arms, a suicide jacket and ammunition were seized from their possession.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) investigated 49 suspected individuals in 48 intelligence-based operations.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police claimed to have killed two terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout.

The terrorists were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies when they were neutralized, the CTD spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the department relayed that the CTD personnel carried out an overnight search operation in Rajanpur, Punjab.

Terrorists had opened fire at the personnel and in a retaliatory fire two TTP terrorists were killed, while three others fled the area by taking advantage of the night, the spokesperson said. The killed terrorists were identified as Ilyas and Irfanullah.