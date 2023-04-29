Share:

The district of Lakki Marwat was under attack on Thursday night and Friday morning as reports revealed that three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during skirmishes with terrorists in the Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel areas. With multiple attacks taking place in the area this week, there could be multiple terror groups attempting to gain a foothold there. Such sensitive areas should be reinforced with extra security to ensure that threats can be countered in a timely manner without lives being lost.

As per details shared by the ISPR, the incident resulted in the killing of three terrorists including terrorist commander Musa Khan. In another attack by terrorists in the area, a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded near a security forces post in Lakki Marwat followed by a fierce gunfight between army troops and terrorists. Thankfully in this case, there were no LEA casualties and four terrorists were killed by security forces, with weapons and ammunition also being recovered.

Considering how they were engaged in different locations within a short span of time in the district, the security forces should be commended for their gallant efforts. While it is good to see that a follow up operation is being conducted to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area, there is a need for extra vigilance considering how the area has been witness to several attacks recently. Earlier on April 24, three militants, who had targeted a retired colonel in his guestroom, were killed in a shootout with counterterrorism and police officers in the Pahar Khel Thal village of Lakki Marwat.

Despite successful intelligence-based operations being carried out, the militants are still sticking to their strategy of targeting security installations and attempting to ambush forces with numbers and heavy weaponry. Considering how militant groups have managed to penetrate multiple areas around the country, the security forces will have to be continually proactive if they are to stay a step ahead of them.