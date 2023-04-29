Share:

A petition filed by a citizen in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday, has challenged caretaker CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi’s term in the office.

Petitioner Latif Chaudhry has filed plea in the court against Caretaker CM Punjab Naqvi’s holding the top office after the end of his term of office.

Caretaker CM, the election commission and others have made respondents in the petition.

According to the petitioner, the term of the caretaker government in Punjab has come to an end as per the constitution. “The Supreme Court has extended the date for election in the province but didn’t increase the term of the caretaker government”.

“Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi unconstitutionally holding the office.

The chief minister and his cabinet’s continuing to remain in office, has been blatant violation of the constitution,” according to the plea.

“All orders and steps taken by the caretaker government after its term of 90 days, are unconstitutional.”

Petitioner seeks the court order for removal of Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi from office immediately and restrain his interim government from functioning.

“The court should also order the election commission to issue a notification for the new caretaker government in the province,” according to the petition.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan earlier said to approach the Supreme Court for removing the caretaker government.

Sibtain Khan said in a statement that the caretaker government completed its tenure of 90 days and lost its legal mandate. He added that they will approach the SC to seek alternative arrangements for Punjab.

Khan said that the tenure of Punjab’s caretaker set-up expires on April 22 after the completion of its constitutional period.