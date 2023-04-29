Share:

JACOBABAD-A man killed two including his wife for honour and escaped the scene here on Friday.

The culprit Ali Sher Mugheri earlier shot dead Ghulam Hussain Mugheri near Landhi Stop, later reached home, gunned down his wife Sakeena 40, and escaped the scene. The accused was suspicious that Ghulam Hussain had illicit relations with his wife. The bodies were shifted to civil hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for his arrest.

Woman body with throat

slit found in Karachi

Body of a woman with her throat slit was found in a house near Landhi’s Sherpao Colony F2 Area Star Ground in Karachi on Friday. The deceased was identified as Nasreen Bibi, wife of Abdul Latif. The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital and the police are investigating the matter.