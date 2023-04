Share:

JACOBABAD - The police arrested an accused who had killed a couple over old enmity and recovered arms from his possession here on Friday. Police said that accused Abdul Ghaffar Magsi has shot dead Skindar Magsi and his wife Faiza Magsi in jurisdiction of Saddar police station Jacobabad city some two months earlier. The police during a raid arrested the murderer and recovered an unlicensed pistol from his possession.