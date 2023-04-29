Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said on Saturday the top priority of the armed forces was safety and security of the people of Pakistan.

Addressing the passing out parade of cadets of 147th PMA Long Course at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, the army chief said: “Nothing is more sacred than safety and security of our people”. He further said no duty was more binding than the defence of motherland.

He warned that enemy was making attempts to damage the relations between the public and the armed forces, adding: "We will ensure that the bond between armed forces and people of Pakistan is preserved and further solidified.”

"People of Pakistan are central to the unity of the state. The army imbibes on the vision of our Great Quaid signifying no distinction of caste, colour, creed, gender or geography," the COAS asserted.

He said the first and foremost thing was loyalty to the state of Pakistan and commitment to the constitutional role assigned to the armed forces of Pakistan. “We have the will, capability and capacity to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity and we are well aware of the ways and means to do it.

“We will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers. Pakistan firmly stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for basic human rights and their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination,” he said.

The international community must realise that without a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, regional peace will forever remain elusive, he asserted.

Passing out Parade

The Passing Out parade of cadets of 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course was held at the PMA Kakul. Cadets from Palestine, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and Sri Lanka were among the passed out cadets.

Gen Asim Munir was the chief guest on the occasion. He reviewed the parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Abdullah Bin Tariq and President's gold medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ali Amir of 147th PMA Long Course.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Sports Sergeant Pasindu Dayananda from Sri Lanka. The COAS Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Adnan Munawar of 13th Mujahid Course.

The Commandant's Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Adil Ali of 66th Integrated Course, Course Sergeant Major Fatima Khalid of 21st Lady Cadet Course and Course Under Officer Salman Khan of 6th Basic Military Training Course.

The COAS congratulated the cadets and their parents on the successful completion of their training at the PMA, the premier training institution.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the PMA commandant.