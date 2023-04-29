Share:

SARGODHA-In the line with special directives of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, numberdars conventions will be organised in the four districts of the division.

According to a press release issued by the commissioner office here on Friday, the first numberdars (village headman) convention would be held in Khushab district today (April 29), convention in Bhakkar on April 30, in Mianwali on May 1 and the numberdar convention would be held in Sargodha district on May 2. The commissioner will participate in the conventions while deputy commissioners, officers of agriculture, food, livestock, revenue and canal departments would also participate.

Three profiteers held, fine imposed on 12

Price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers and imposed fine on 12 accused over profiteering in various parts of the city on Friday.

According to the district administration spokesperson, the magistrates inspected various points, including Chak 47-NB and Phularwan, and found three shopkeepers, Kmaran, Faisal and Shoukat, involved in violations and got registered cases against them. Meanwhile, the magistrates also imposed the fine on twelve profiteers.

12 arrested, weapons recovered

Sargodha police on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown on criminals in the district and claimed to have arrested 12 accused.

A police spokesperson said different police stations raided and arrested Zafer, Wasim, Saqlain, Qaiser, Kamran, Sheraz, Naleen, Ghulam Abass, Danial, Umair, Jabar and Baber besides recovering four pistols, three rifles, 1-kg hashish, 244 litres of liquor, 211 rounds and valuables.