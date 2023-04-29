Share:

CHINA-Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was warmly welcomed by China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, Director of Foreign Affairs Commission Office of CPC Central Committee.

“Pakistani military is a staunch defender of the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan,” said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee adding that China commends successive Pakistani administration and all political parties for firmly pursuing friendly policies toward China. General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan will always stand with China through thick and thin no matter how the international situation changes, and the Pakistani Army firmly supports the further development of Pakistan-China relations.

“It gives me immense pleasure that after the pandemic, I am the 1st Army Chief of friendly countries to visit China” COAS said. General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), also said that “after taking over the Command of the Pakistan Army it was my cherished desire to visit China before I visit any other county” COAS.