Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand in second game of the five-match ODI series at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Saturday).

The day-night match between the two teams will start at 3:30 pm according to Pakistan Standard Time.

The national team is currently leading the five-match series against New Zealand by 1-0, Pakistan won the first match against the kiwis by five wickets.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, all-rounder Shahdab Khan and Shan Masood were rested for today’s match as Ihsanullah, Usama Mir and Abdullah Shafique have been included in the team to replace them.

Meanwhile, Kiwis have made two changes in their team by replacing Adam Milne with Henry Shipley and Blair Tickner with James Neesham.