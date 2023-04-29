Share:

The European Union-Pakistan Counter Terrorism Dialogue was held in Brussels, Belgium to discuss counter-terrorism cooperation under the framework of 2019 Strategic Engagement Plan.

Both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and vowed to jointly combat terrorism through increased cooperation in prevention and countering of violent extremism, offline and online radicalization, and combating terrorism financing, Radio Pakistan reported.

They also discussed ways to assist Pakistan’s efforts in addressing the evolving threats of terrorism and enhance cooperation at multilateral fora like the United Nations and the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum and explore concrete.

Views were also exchanged on regional and global challenges, including the wider security implications of the situation in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Director General for Counter Terrorism Abdul Hameed while Managing Director, Common Security and Defence Policy Benedikta Von Seherr-Thoss led the EU delegation.