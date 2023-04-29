Share:

The C-130 aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force carrying another 97 Pakistani passengers, who have been evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan, landed in Karachi.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch announced in a Twitter post. “Third batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan has arrived at JIA, Karachi via Jeddah aboard PAF aircraft C-130,” the post reads.

Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded Pakistanis, it added.

A day earlier, the PAF Airbus carrying 149 passengers safely landed at Karachi through Jeddah. The PAF C-130 carrying 110 Pakistani passengers would land in latter half of the day.

“Air Force is making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan Embassies in Sudan and Saudi Arabia,” it said.

“The rescued Pakistanis from Port Sudan New International Airport are being transported by PAF aircraft. Pakistan Air Force would continue to repatriate the brothers and sisters in distress to their homeland,” it added.

The evacuated families expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Air Force for their timely rescue amidst the rapidly deteriorating situation in Sudan.