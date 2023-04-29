Share:

Pakistan’s Railway system has always attracted criticism for being the transportation sector’s biggest liability, its inefficient operations and the high frequency of deadly accidents over the course of decades. With the latest news of seven people—including three children—burning to death after a bogie caught fire on its way to Lahore from Karachi, all attention has been directed to the immediate need of revamping the sector entirely.

According to news reports, the Karachi Express train caught fire near Tando Masti Khan near the Khairpur district on Thursday. There were a total of 28 passengers who jumped to save their lives, but seven were unsuccessful and perished. An investigation has been launched by the authorities and the findings will be reported to the government. While this is necessary, it is equally important to dive into why the institution is riddled with problems, the brunt of which the masses are paying for with their lives.

For years, governments have failed to allocate sufficient funds to not only maintain the dated railway system of the country but to update it as well. We have the same tracks and automobiles that were laid down and deployed at the time of the partition, and little has been done to improve this mode of transportation. High fuel and electricity prices, increase in pensions, and the accumulative loss of Rs.1.2 trillion over the course of years had rendered the Rs.124 billion budget allocation for 2020-2021 useless as well.

What is worse is that the funds available are not used for the railways but are either wasted due to poor human resource management or are swept clean through corrupt and nepotistic practices. Most prominent posts are occupied by individuals with strong political affiliations and few qualifications. Simultaneously, poor staff management results in certain factions of the railways being overstaffed and others severely understaffed.

The government’s approach has always been to initiate surface-level changes but until and unless the entire system changes, there will be no improvement. We need to minimise losses, attract finance, utilise the budget smartly and have competent individuals in charge so that the incredible task of revamping the sector can be undertaken. Without this, it is unlikely that we will be able to protect the people from incidents like that of Thursday.