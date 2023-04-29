Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Russian Embassy in Pakistan held a reception to celebrate the forthcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Pakistan (May 1, 1948).

The event was attended by Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Danila Ganich, Embassy staff, their family members, representatives of the diplomatic corps, politicians, social and political activists of Pakistan. Eminent guests included Senator Mushahid Hussain, Former Senator and President of the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies Sehar Kamran, Honorary Consul General of Russia in Lahore Habib Ahmed and Honorary Consul General of Russia in Peshawar Muhammad Arsallah Khan. The chief guest of the reception was Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Pakistan and the Co-Chairman of the Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission.

In his speech, Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich praised the friendship between the two countries based on commonality of values, interests and similar approaches to international issues. Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq echoed the comments of Ambassador Ganich underlying the significance of cordial and fruitful relations between the two countries and focusing on energy cooperation. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed in his remarques strongly rejected any prospects for a new cold war and NATO expansion. He added that Pakistan would be willing to join any arrangement which strengthened regional connectivity, peace and cooperation.

The reception also featured a photo exhibition on the history of bilateral relations. During the reception, Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich awarded the Pushkin Medal to Asma Naveed, Head of the Russian Language Department of the National University of Modern Languages.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Ambassador Ganich provided comments to a number of news TV channels and newspapers.