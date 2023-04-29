Share:

HONG KONG - Pakistan’s elderly athlete and badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad’s father, Mohammad Shahzad, set an Asian record in Hong Kong Indoor Rowing Championship 2023. Shahzad claimed three gold medals at the event and registered a new Asian record in the age group by clocking 1 minute and 32 seconds in the 500m race. Meanwhile, he completed the 2000m race in 7 minutes and 12 seconds. Shahzad won his third gold for taking out time in 2000 metres which was 90 per cent of the world record. In February, Mahoor’s father had also won two gold medals in the indoor rowing championship held in Portugal. It is important to note here that Shahzad’s daughter, Mahoor, is the first ever badminton player to have the honour of representing Pakistan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Indoor rowing also called ‘erging’ – named because of the equipment used for this type of sport, the ergometer – is a growing sport with competitions taking place all over the world.