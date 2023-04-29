Share:

The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.15pc to jump to 46.82pc on a year-on-year basis for the week ending on April 27.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 252.20 points as compared to 251.83 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 46.82 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.17%) items increased, 07 (13.73%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included Potatoes (8.22%), Chicken (1.75%), Wheat Flour (1.55%), Gur (1.23%), Bread (1.13%) and Rice Irri-6/9 (1.01%).

The items that recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included Tomatoes (19.20%), Bananas (5.39%), Onions (1.40%), Sugar (1.19%), LPG (1.09%), Pulse Masoor (0.98%) and Mustard Oil (0.39%).

The commodities that witnessed an increase in price on Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included Wheat Flour (175.06%), Cigarettes (146.44%), Potatoes (114.45%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Tea Lipton (104.28%), Diesel (102.84%), Eggs (91.98%), Petrol (87.81%), Rice Basmati Broken (87.71%), Bananas (86.33%), Rice Irri-6/9 (83.39%), Pulse Moong (67.60%), Bread (61.02%), Pulse Mash (58.10%) and Washing Soap (49.93%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices included Tomatoes (48.33%) and Chilies Powdered (6.48%).