“Nothing great is created suddenly, any more than a bunch of grapes or a fig. If you tell me that you desire a fig. I answer you that there must be time. Let it first blossom, then bear fruit, then ripen.”

–Epictetus

Two botanists and an archaeologist found remains of figs in a prehistoric village near Jericho that they claim to be the earliest cultivated fruit crop. This served as the first piece of evidence of the domestic production of food and the human interest in agriculture. Those very figs were dated back 11,400 years ago. They described the discovery and stated that the fig trees were cultivated 1000 years before other staples like wheat, barley and chick peas. They symbolise the first step towards systematic agriculture.