ISLAMABAD-A large number of people from the twin cities are visiting the recreational spots in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to enjoy the rainy spell that turned the scorching weather into ideal for visitors. Talking to APP, Amna Ali, a resident of G-11, said she along with her family visited the Pakistan Monument which is a major source of attraction due to its architectural beauty located at a west viewpoint of the Shakarparian hills.

She enjoyed a lot by visiting the Pakistan Monument’s museum which reflects and represents the magnificent and rich cultural heritage and history of the country. The Pakistan Monument had been designed and constructed in a very unique style, she said, adding that the architectural marvel commemorates the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and symbolizes the patriotism of the Pakistani people. “The Monument’s cleanliness and location besides Shakarparian hills is a source of inspiration for visitors and they love to visit the historical site to refresh their memories regarding Pakistan history and historical perspective,” she said.

Amna Ali said the lovely rainy weather and peaceful atmosphere was also a key factor for our trip to enjoy the day. She apprised that the security arrangement was laudable and commendable. Zulfiqar Ali, a resident of G-9, who offered prayers in the Faisal Mosque, said its magnificent architecture left him spell bound, as it was designed in a very unique style.

He said the security arrangements, book and food stalls made their day so pleasant and marvelous, adding despite of rainy weather, the people were visiting and feeling relieved after hearing Azaan and by offering prayers there, as the practice made them feel spiritual and refreshed. Sarfraz Ahmed, a resident of G-10, visited along with family and said that the eye keeping view of Islamabad from Daman-e-Koh makes our visit wonderful and enjoyable. He further said the natural and peaceful atmosphere at Daman-e-Koh; Margalla Hills make the weekend pleasant and entertaining.

“It is a wonderful place to hang out with families where a cool breeze is blowing across all the time and natural environment with fresh air fills my lungs.” Huma Ali Malik, a resident of Rawalpindi, apprised that people were observing nature and natural beauty at lush green and mountain with fresh air. She urged the Capital Development Authority to make the arrangements to ensure cleanliness and security arrangements to facilitate the tourists. Car parking facility was provided close to the Northern Spot where a cafe and some small tuck shops cater the needs of guests, she added. An official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said the tourists planning their adventures were advised to take precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines amid recreational activities in twin cities.

He said the tourists and commuters were instructed to follow safety guidelines to avoid inconveniences, problems and any untoward incident.

The official said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued an advisory for tourists to fully cover their bodies to protect themselves from cough, flu, and other diseases.

“All the authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and vigilant to direct the commuters to follow all precautionary measures so that any loss of lives and property can be prevented,” he said while quoting the NDMA advisory.

Meanwhile, he said the country is blessed with iconic hilly areas that experience rain and snowfall every year. Pakistan had rich and natural tourism potential that attracts millions of tourists, including locals and people from across the world, he added.

The PTDC after taking numerous measures to promote tourism in Pakistan by projecting and marketing the country’s history, culture, arts, and tourism, was hoping to achieve a boom in the tourism sector.

After realizing the growth potential of the tourism sector in the country, the PTDC initiated devising policies, strategies and frameworks to attract tourists coming from various parts of the country and the world.