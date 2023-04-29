Share:

The former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi decided to move Lahore High Court (LHC) against the police raid at his residence located at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

As per details, advocate Amir Saeed Rawn said that a contempt court plea will be filed in Lahore High Court against the Police raid.

He maintained the police raid on the house of the former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi is a violation of court orders as the court had granted bail to him in this case.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team along with a heavy contingent of Punjab Police on Friday raided former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s house, located at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

At least 25 individuals, including servants working in the household of the former Punjab chief minister, were arrested by the police during the raid.

The police entered the house after jumping from the wall and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) police broke the main gate of the residence.

The police officials also faced resistance while attempting to enter the house as people from inside the residence pelted stones at them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi secured bail in the case where he was booked over ‘corruption’ charges worth Rs120 million by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).