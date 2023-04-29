Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a fake beverage factory and seized a huge quantity of substandard juices from Shorkot city on Friday. A spokesperson for the authority said that on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at New Haq Nawaz traders in Shorkot city and seized over 400-litre of substandard mango juices which was being packed as a famous juice brand. The team disposed of the juice on the spot. The fake juice was being supplied in the whereabouts of the city.