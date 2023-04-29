Share:

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team along with a heavy contingent of Punjab Police on Friday raided former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s house, located at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

At least 25 individuals, including servants working in the household of the former Punjab chief minister, were arrested by the police during the raid.

The eight-hour-long police action came to a halt after the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sohail Zafar Chattha, left the scene along with the police contingent.

The ACE team along with police contingents led by the superintendent police (SP) Model Town raided Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Lahore. A large number of senior lawyers were present at the PTI president’s house at the time of the raid.

Punjab police is at our residence to arrest my father right now in a case for which he got bail today. His bail hearing was covered by all media outlets. PM @ImranKhanPTI is absolutely right : Rule of Law has ended in Pakistan. Imran warns of protest if SC order of holding elections not complied with — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) April 28, 2023

The police entered the house after jumping from the wall and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of police broke the main gate of the residence.

The police officials also faced resistance while attempting to enter the house as people from inside the residence pelted stones at them.

Moonis Elahi said in a Twitter message, “Punjab police is at our residence to arrest my father right now in a case for which he got bail today. His bail hearing was covered by all media outlets. PM @ImranKhanPTI is absolutely right : Rule of Law has ended in Pakistan.”

Surprisingly, the raid was conducted after the PTI president secured bail in a corruption case earlier in the day.

Strongly condemn the illegal raid on Pervez Elahi's home with no respect to the women & family mbrs present. We are seeing the dismantling of democracy in Pak before our eyes. There is no respect for Constitution, SC verdicts, or fundamental rights of the ppl - only law of jungle Sindh Assembly to convene session on May 2 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 28, 2023

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was booked over ‘corruption’ charges of worth Rs120 million by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The hearing of the bail plea was conducted by Lahore anti-corruption court judge Ali Raza, in which Elahi’s counsel and prosecutor appeared.

The court while announcing the reserved verdict confirmed the bail of Pervaiz Elahi against a surety bond of Rs1 million. The court said no one can be punished over the statement of the accused and the bail is being confirmed over the non-provision of evidence.

PTI chief Khan strongly condemned the police action against Elahi, saying that it was an illegal raid on his home, with no regard for the presence of women and family members.

The raid comes hours after the PTI and Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government held talks on election dates.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised the federal government for continuing arrests of PTI leaders and workers besides holding dialogues. Qureshi said that they also raised the issue of arrests before the government’s dialogue committee.

While talking to the media, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they are trying to find a solution to the political crisis within the constitutional boundaries.

“We see better progress in the talks today. We will head to Lahore and take Imran Khan in confidence on the progress.”

PTI President Fawad Chaudhry said that the arrests of PTI leaders will destroy the dialogue process. He expressed hopes that the talks would enter a conclusive phase on Tuesday.