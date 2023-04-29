Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi after Friday midnight to arrest. TV footage showed dozens of police officials managed to enter the house along with the armoured vehicle. “Extremely shameful. This is happening inside a province where a caretaker government has finished its term and has become illegal. They must be stopped, and must avoid further violations of human rights!” the PTI said in a tweet.

Moonis Elahi said a tweet late Friday, “Punjab police is at our residence to arrest my father right now in a case for which he got bail today. His bail hearing was covered by all media outlets. PM @ImranKhanPTI is absolutely right : Rule of Law has ended in Pakistan.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a Rs 125 million corruption case. The court directed Parvez Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1 million for obtaining the relief. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court had reserved its verdict, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, earlier in the day and announced it after some time.

Advocate Amjad Parvaiz advanced arguments on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi whereas a prosecutor submitted arguments on behalf of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, during the proceedings.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of receiving Rs 125 million as kickback from a foreign company, working with Lahore Waste Management Company, against a payable amount.