ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 116.94 points, with a positive change of 0.28 per cent, closing at 41,580.85 against 41,463.91 points on the previous day. A total of 268,083,264 shares were traded during the day as compared to 169,105,056 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.975 billion against Rs 6.248 billion on the last trading day. As many as 349 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 169 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.