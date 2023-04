Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said it would continue negotiations with the PDM-led government despite attempts to sabotage the process.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry wrote, “Negotiations with the PDM on elections will continue following the constitutional provisions in line with the orders of the Supreme Court despite attempts to sabotage the process. And the final agenda will be negotiated on Tuesday.”