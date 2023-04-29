Share:

LAHORE-The Punjab Golf Association Team turned out to be the winners of Inter Association Title in the Smart City 62nd National Amateur Golf Championship 2023 here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

Punjab Team members were Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid, Qasim Ali Khan, Damil Ataullah. Runner-up team was Federal Golf Association with team members Umair Saleem, Ahmad Zafar Hayat, Umer Khokher and Abbas Naqvi. Only the race for the Amateur Title in Men’s Category and Ladies segment for national title will be contested on the final day - today (Saturday).

Finalized are the Ladies international match, the Inter Provincial Match and Senior Amateur Competitions. The Pakistan Ladies A Team won the International Ladies Match with a team score of 319 beating Pakistan B Team and the Qatar Ladies Team. Pakistan A comprised of Humna Amjad and Dania Syed.

The Senior Amateur title winner was Sardar Murad Khan of Defence Raya with three rounds score of 74, 79, 78 and an aggregate score of 231. He beat the runner-up by 8 strokes. Runner up was Col Muhammad Shafi and Azfar Hassan came third. In the Ladies Individual Race, Humna Amjad is placed at a score of 152, Parkha Ijaz is at 153, Aania Farooq is at 161, Suneya Osama at 166, Daniya Syed at 167 and Rimsha Ijaz at 170.

The top contenders in Amateur Section are M Shoaib and Salman Jehangir as leaders bracketed at a three rounds score of 221 followed by Ahmad Zafar Hayat at 222, Sameer Iftikhar at 224, Chalitha Pushpika at 225 and also at 225 is Dean Naime of Egypt. In the third round on Friday, M Shoaib played 38 in and 39 out, a round of 77, with one birdie, 12 pars, four bogies and one double bogie. As for Salman, he played a third round of 74, 38 in and 36 out. He had three birdies, 10 pars, two bogies and one unfortunate triple bogie. The fight is still on.