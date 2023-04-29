Share:

LAHORE-Kazakhstan House inauguration ceremony was held on Mall Road Lahore on Friday. Inauguration of Kazakhstan House was done by overnor Punjab Baligh ur Rahman, while honorary Consulate General Rao Javed and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, honorary consulate general Rao Javed said it will create more opportunities for the business aspect as well as for students to expand and strengthen the relationship between two countries. He believes that this will be a new beginning for both countries and will flourish business among them. Yerzhan Kistafin said Kazakhstan House has been formed to assist and guider Pakistanis regarding visa procedure and policies. He also said the direct flights will be launched in the middle of June, 2023.

Governor Punjab expressed his views about the opening of Kazakhstan House and added that Kazakhstan will provide education support to our country, and this step will lead two brotherly countries to strengthen relationship and sharing strategic development between them.