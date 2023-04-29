Share:

There are reports that the Pakistani diplomatic mission in Washington is attempting to restore bilateral military financing and sales. Pakistan military relationship with the US has historically been very productive in both giving Islamabad a technological edge in defence capabilities and facilitating the growth of the defence industry, but this has changed a lot in the past decade. Our growing trade and defence relationship with China has had a part to play, but in fairness, the US pullout from Afghanistan is perhaps the biggest reason for the cooling of the relationship between the US and Pakistan.

The situation in the region due to the US presence in Afghanistan was such that Washington needed a neighbouring country for support, and the connection with Pakistan was very useful at that point. The lack of US assets in Kabul means that Islamabad is no longer the valued strategic ally that it used to be. The Trump administration managed to sever the defence connection to an extent where Pakistan no longer has access to US military technology in the way that it used to.

While the administration in the US has changed with President Biden at the helm, it is clear that Pakistan’s relationship has not improved as a result. The indifferent treatment PM Imran Khan received after President Biden’s ascension to power was perhaps the lowest point in bilateral ties. However, even after the PDM government’s rapprochement efforts, we are still quite a long way from restarting defence ties.

The diplomatic team in Washington must continue its work, however, there is still a lot of legwork to be done by the government as well. The primary focus at this point, as indicated by the US, must be restarting the IMF programme, but currently, even if defence sales were to be unlocked, making armament purchases when foreign exchange is at a record low would be irresponsible. We need fiscal stability and a resumption of normal business above all else.