The Sindh Bar Council on Saturday also filed a reference in the supreme judicial complex against Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi of the Supreme Court.

It was said Justice Naqvi violated the code of conduct many times which was enough to get him disqualified, adding inquiry be initiated against him.

The reference was filed by the SBC vice chairman Azhar Hussain Abbasi.

It was added in the reference that Justice Naqvi requested for a review in the decision taken by three-member bench comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khokhar, Justice Amir Hani Muslim and Justice Ijazul Ahsan. Later, the bench rejected the review petition filed by Justice Naqvi and order inquiry against him.

The reference mentioned that Justice Naqvi declared the decision of death penalty awarded to former ruler Parvez Musharaf null and void, and his decision violated sections 2,3,9,10,11 of the code of conduct.

It was added that the audio leak of Parvez Elahi and Justice Naqvi was released and both did not deny the audio recording.