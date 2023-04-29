Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Saturday slammed a police raid at the residence of PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi as fascism and an irresponsible act.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain should condemn it, adding that Chaudhry Salik Hussain, who is a member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, should resign. “Brining two brothers face to face is part of a political conspiracy,” he said.

Saying Pakistan’s loan matter was not part of IMF’s agenda for May 10 meeting, he said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had failed to revive the economy, adding that the poor were struggling to make both ends meet.

As for the ongoing talks between the government and the PTI, he said it would be great if the negotiations were successful but "it does not seem to be happening."

اسحاق ڈار اقتصادی معاشی طور پرہی ناکام نہیں ہوئے غریب سے منہ کا نوالہ بھی چھین لیا۔مذاکرات کامیاب ہوں تو بہت اچھی بات ہے لیکن ایسا ہوتا دکھائی نہیں دیتا۔ملک اورقوم کی ضرورت آئین اور قانون ہے اورحکومت اقتدار سے چمٹا رہنا چاہتی ہے۔چابی کے کھلونے کلیم اللہ اور سلیم اللہ کھیل رہے ہیں Imran warns of protest if SC order of holding elections not complied with — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 29, 2023

Calling for rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution, he lamented that the ruling coalition did not want to leave the government.

Sheikh Rashid claimed that the government was planning to conduct another raid at his residence, Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi. “I have won the case of ownership in the high court,” he wrote.

“I will not be responsible for any damages if an action is carried out at Lal Haveli in the dead of night,” he warned, adding that he would use his constitutional and legal rights against such actions.