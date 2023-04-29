Share:

LAHORE -Shoaib Khoso has assumed the charge as Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) after the approval of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Shoaib Khoso holds a Master’s Degree in Finance and also has foreign education in his credentials, topped the merit list, securing over 80 present marks in the following interviews conducted by a panel recently under the supervision of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment of Shoaib Khoso after reviewing the summary sent by the IPC Ministry for the post of DG PSB. Meanwhile, Khoso took charge of his post after the notification issued by the Establishment Division as Director General PSB (MP II scale) on contract basis for a period of three years.