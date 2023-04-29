Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur Divisional Commissioner, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday directed to Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to undertake stern legal, and administrative action to stop the hoarding and smuggling of sugar, wheat, flour, and fertilizer to Afghanistan.DCs have been directed to stop the illegal transportation of these commodities to Balochistan. The Divisional Commissioner also directed action against the traders involved in the hoarding of fertilizers and sugar. DCs were directed to maximize their monitoring of the movement of these commodities and take strict action against the hoarders in accordance with law, rules, and policy.