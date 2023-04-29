Share:

A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Saturday adjourned hearing of the Toshakhana case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan without proceedings.

The hearing was adjourned till May 3 due to non-availability of Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar. Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) lawyer Saad Hassan while Imran Khan’s legal team comprising Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khalid Chaudhry appeared in the court.

At the next hearing, both sides will submit arguments on admissibility of the petition filed by the ECP seeking criminal proceedings against Mr Khan for concealing gifts he received from the Toshakhana.

A day earlier, Judge Humayun Dilawar appointed to hear the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister as Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, who was previously hearing the case, has been transferred to East Zone.

Last year, a reference was filed against him by lawmakers from the ruling coalition accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had concluded in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.

The electoral watchdog subsequently disqualified him for being dishonest and corrupt and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts.