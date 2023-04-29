Share:

The UK and Poland on Friday agreed to a significant £1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) missile export deal that will see a British air defense system implemented in Poland.

The deal will be completed by MBDA, a UK firm, and will provide advanced ground-based air-defense capabilities to protect Poland for many years to come.

The UK will provide 22 Polish air defense batteries with UK Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles (CAMMs) and launchers.

It will also create jobs in the UK and strengthen the relationship between the two countries, representing one of the largest bilateral European air defense agreements of its kind within NATO.

"We have played a crucial role in boosting Euro-Atlantic defenses since Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, and this landmark agreement between the UK and Poland is another example of how, alongside our allies, we are committed to protecting our security for generations to come," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

"As well as bolstering European air defenses, this £1.9bn deal will also support highly skilled jobs in both countries, delivering on my pledge to grow the economy, and creating better paid jobs and opportunity right across the UK," he added.