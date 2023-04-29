Share:

VILLAREAL - Etienne Capoue scored twice to seal a dominant 4-2 win for Villareal over 10-man Espanyol and improved the side’s chances to qualify for the European championships. Valencia edged past Valladolid 2-1 thanks to a late strike from Javier Moreno in the dying minutes of an exciting contest. Villarreal moved up to fifth on the table with 50 points, one ahead of sixth-placed Real Betis and five behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad. Espanyol are in the relegation zone with only 28 points in 31 matches this season. Barcelona top the standing and are likely to win their first title since 2019 with a nine-point advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are on second place with 65 points. Valencia, on the other hand, stay afloat of the relegation zone with the latest win, taking 16th place on the table while Valladolid remained 14th.