Share:

Westerly wave continues to persist over South Balochistan and Sindh with its trough extending to North Arabian Sea, citing the MET Office.

The weather has been partly cloudy in Karachi under the influence of the weather system. The MET Office has predicted light rainfall at scattered places in the city.

Met Office has reported minimum 23-degree Celsius temperature in Karachi today with 66 percent humidity.

The westerly wave could impact the upper and eastern parts of Sindh till May 03.

Scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm likely to occur in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts till 2nd May with occasional gaps.

While dust or thunderstorm-rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls also expected in Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Hyderabad, Matyari, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division till 1st May with occasional gaps.

The weather department has caustioned that heavy falls may generate water logging in low lying areas of Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Matiari, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Strong winds may cause damage to lose and vulnerable structures, it further warned.