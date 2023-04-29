Share:

RISALPUR/ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially its neighbours.

Addressing the Passing Out Parade at PAF Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur as a chief guest on Friday, he said our desire for peace should not be construed as weakness. “Our Armed Forces are fully capable of foiling nefarious designs of anti-state elements despite facing the challenges of terrorism, extremism and militancy.”

The prime minister said that the whole nation stands behind its armed forces to defeat the evil designs of anti-Pakistan forces. He congratulated the graduating cadets, their parents and the faculty on the most memorable moments of their lives.

Shehbaz Sharif said over the last two decades police and intelligence community have risen to the challenges and neutralised the threats to our national security which is unprecedented.

He lauded the PAF leadership to make the Pakistan Air Force a truly professional, progressive and high-tech organization.

He recalled the recent example of the PAF’s true professionalism when it showed a befitting and determined response to the Indian aggression in February 2019.

Shehbaz Sharif however, said peace in South Asia cannot be established without a just and fair settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions and the aspiration of the people of Kashmir.

He condemned the grave human rights violation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the world to take notice of demographic the illegal changes by India.

Earlier, Prime Minister reviewed the parade and presented awards to cadets. PAF’s Sherdil Squadron also displayed a splendid air display on the occasion.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the country's development was linked with the progress and prosperity in Balochistan province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairman of Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who called on him here, said the skilled Baloch youth were an asset for the country and their uplift was government's priority.

The prime minister said the government was making all-out efforts for Gwadar's development as well as for providing the facilities of international standard to the residents of the port city.

The BNP head expressed confidence over the prime ministers's steps for country's security as well as Balochistan's development, on behalf of the people of Balochistan and their elected representatives.

He said that for the first time, Prime Minister Shehbaz had made the progress and prosperity of Balochistan's youth as his priority.

Akhtar Mengal said that the prime minister personally sympathised with the flood-hit people of Balochistan which was unprecedented.

The BNP chief said that during last one year, the prime minister stabilized the country's economy despite utmost economic difficulties and the natural calamities.

Meanwhile the Foreign Office said Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of Briatian’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6. Earlier on May 5, PM Sharif will participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders in London. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders participating in the celebrations.

The FO said Pakistan and the UK had a long history of relations strongly anchored in the dynamic Pakistani-British community.

“We see the British monarch and the royal family as friends of Pakistan and its people and look forward to further strengthening of ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom,” it said.