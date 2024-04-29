40 held for power theft

SARGODHA - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle claimed to have caught 40 power pilferers and got registered 57 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.

FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that FESCO teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers. He said that the authorities caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and tampering with meters. He said that three consumers were booked in a single day in Shahpur area for electricity theft. Five power pilferers were also got arrested, he added.

DIG prisons visits jails

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal said on Sunday that the provincial government was striving to provide maximum facilities to prisoners through jail reforms.

In a visit to Mianwali and Shahpur jails, he said the provincial government had initiated different projects to bring about a positive change in the lives of prisoners after the completion of their sentence.

Later, the DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jails, and directed officers concerned to ensure quality food for the prisoners.